'India's message of…': IMF's Gita Gopinath on G20 Summit; PM Modi replies

International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s deputy director Gita Gopinath on Saturday exchanged pleasantries with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the dinner hosted at Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi at the 18th G20 Summit. IMF's Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath with PM Modi at Bharat Mandapam.(X/ @GitaGopinath)

Sharing a photo with Modi, Gopinath congratulated him for successfully hosting the G20 Summit. "Congratulations Prime Minister @narendramodi on presiding over such a successful @g20org. India's message of 'one earth, one family, one future' resonated strongly with all delegates," she wrote on X.

In reply, Modi said these efforts are testament to the collective spirit of unity and progress. "Thank you for the kind words. It is an honor to host the G20 summit. Our efforts are a testament to the collective spirit of unity and progress," Modi said.

Gopinath also posed with President Murmu at the G20 venue. "Greatly honored to meet President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn whose life story is deeply inspiring", she said in an X post.

Modi on Saturday hosted the leaders of over 30 countries and organisations, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on the first day of the G20 Summit which is being organised at Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre.

The opening day of the two-day G20 Summit witnessed several crucial developments, including the 100 per cent consensus on the Delhi Declaration, formal induction of the African Union to the group, a biofuel alliance and the announcement of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IECC EC).

After the completion of the proceedings of the 1st day of high-level conclave, President of Murmu hosted a dinner for the heads of state of the G20 group with nearly around 400 guests.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and had organised about 200 meetings in 60 cities across the country. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.