India’s National Maritime Heritage Complex on track for grand 2028 opening

India’s National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) in Lothal, Gujarat, is progressing as planned, with the first phase of the project set to be completed by 2025 and the full facility expected to open in 2028. The project, which is being developed with international partnerships, aims to showcase India’s rich maritime history and its role in shaping global trade and culture. A view of the site of the ‘National Maritime Heritage Complex’ in Lothal, Gujarat. (ANI Photo)

Speaking to HT during a site visit on Saturday, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who was accompanied by Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, said the NMHC is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘virasat bhi, vikas bhi’ (combining heritage with development). “The NMHC will highlight India’s historical maritime achievements and demonstrate how we contributed to the progress of human civilizations thousands of years back,” he said.

Phase 1-A of the NMHC, with an estimated cost of ₹1,200 crore, is expected to be completed by August 2025. According to TK Ramachandran, secretary of the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, 65% of construction work for Phase 1-A has already been done. “Work on Phase 1-A, which includes six galleries, the Lothal Jetty Walkway, and the Lothal town, began in March 2022. The project was approved by the Union cabinet in October 2024. We plan to inaugurate Phase 1-A by August-September 2025,” Ramachandran said.

Sonowal said the project is expected to generate 22,000 direct jobs and draw an estimated 25,000 visitors daily once operational.

He spoke about the global significance of India’s maritime history, pointing to trade networks with ancient civilizations like Mesopotamia, Egypt, and Arabia. “Our ancient dockyards, like those at Lothal, and our trade networks show how India was at the forefront of innovation and cooperation in the maritime sector,” he said.

Sonowal outlined plans for international collaboration to enrich the NMHC. “Several countries can contribute by sharing their maritime heritage, expertise, and research. We have already established collaborations with Portugal, the UAE, and Vietnam. MoUs with Sri Lanka and Thailand are expected to be signed shortly,” he said.

The minister said the government, in coordination with the ministry of external affairs, has proposed partnerships with countries including Myanmar, Mauritius, Maldives, Iran, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Egypt, Tanzania, France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea. The collaborations will focus on joint excavations, research, and documentation of maritime trade routes, as well as exhibitions on shipbuilding techniques and the influence of maritime culture on civilizations.

He also spoke about a two-day conclave held in Delhi with archaeologists, historians, and experts from various countries. “Delegates provided inputs on how to represent India’s maritime heritage through the 14 planned galleries of the NMHC,” Sonowal said.

The NMHC will go beyond its role as a museum. “It will be a hub for tourism, a centre for education, and a research institution. We want to highlight not just India’s maritime history but also how the country continues to play a major role in global maritime trade and cultural exchange,” he said.

Sonowal said that the proposed tourism circuits for Gujarat after the operationalization of the NMHC at Lothal include several routes that focus on different aspects of the state’s attractions. Circuit 5 connects Lothal with Saurashtra, emphasizing religious sites like Palitana and Dwarka, with distances between major attractions ranging from 80 km to 150 km. Circuit 6 links Lothal to South Gujarat, with a ferry route from Ghogha to Hajira and visits to Surat, Somnath, and Dwarka. Circuit 7 explores Lothal and Gohilvad, covering places like Velavadar, Palitana, Sarangpur, and Mahesana, as well as the Statue of Unity and Saputara. These circuits combine historical, religious, and natural tourism, offering diverse travel experiences across Gujarat.

The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has provided a connectivity node for the NMHC from the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, reducing travel distance by 50km, with the construction of a road connecting the NMHC to the expressway underway. Indian Railways plans to develop a station for NMHC as part of the proposed MRTS parallel to the upcoming Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, while the Lothal Burkhi station will be restored in alignment with NMHC’s aesthetics. Moreover, heritage trains will be introduced from prominent cities to enhance accessibility. On the heritage and content front, the Ministry of Culture is excavating the old Lothal ASI site to 60-70% to uncover historical artifacts and is vetting the content for the museum’s galleries to ensure historical accuracy. The ministry of earth sciences is reviewing the ocean-related content, and the Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with the Indian Navy (IN) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG), is developing Gallery 6 of the NMHC museum, which will focus on maritime defence.

Sonowal spoke about the importance of engaging younger generations. “If we don’t showcase our rich heritage to the youth, they won’t understand the scale of India’s contributions to human civilization. This project will inspire them and instill a sense of pride in our achievements,” he said.

The NMHC will feature 14 galleries covering different aspects of India’s maritime history. These include maritime connections of the Harappan civilization, trade with the Greco-Roman world, the rise of port cities like Lothal and Dholavira, and trade routes like Uttarapatha and Dakshinapatha. Other galleries will explore the maritime traditions of Gujarat, coastal dynasties, the Maratha Navy under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and the arrival of European powers.

Some galleries will focus on traditional boatbuilding, the evolution of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, and India’s shipping industry after independence, including initiatives like the Sagarmala project. The NMHC will also have a children’s gallery for interactive learning and a space for temporary exhibits and collaborations with global institutions.

Sonowal said the initiative would establish India’s place as a global maritime power. “This project will show how India has always been a leader in innovation, cooperation, and human progress—whether it was 5,000 years ago or today,” he said.