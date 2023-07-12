Home / India News / Isro completes Chandrayaan-3rehearsal; launch set for Friday

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Jul 12, 2023 12:43 AM IST

Chandrayaan-3 will be launched on July 14 at 2.35pm on Launch Vehicle Mark-3 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has completed the launch rehearsal lasting 24 hours for Chandrayaan-3, the country’s third lunar mission, the space agency said on Tuesday.

Indian Space Research Organisation completes the 'launch rehearsal' for Chandrayaan-3 in Sriharikota. (ISRO Twitter)
Chandrayaan-3 will be launched on July 14 at 2.35pm on Launch Vehicle Mark-3 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover till 100km lunar orbit.

Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous lander module, a propulsion module and a rover. Its objectives include developing and demonstrating new technologies required for interplanetary missions. The lander will have the capability to land at a specified lunar site and deploy the rover, which will carry out chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.

The lander and rover will have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the moon’s surface.

The Chandrayaan programme, also known as the Indian lunar exploration programme, is an ongoing series of outer space mission by Isro. The first moon rocket, Chandrayaan-1, was launched in 2008, and was successfully inserted into lunar orbit.

Chandrayaan-2 was successfully launched and inserted into lunar orbit in 2019, but its lander crash-landed on the moon’s surface when it deviated from its trajectory while attempting to land on September 6, 2019, due to a software glitch.

