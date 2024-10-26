ISRO inks agreements for space biotech research

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to co-operate in space biotechnology research. There are 5 experiments that are underway, of which 2-3 biotech related projects may be included in the joint ISRO-NASA effort to the International Space Station next year

There are 5 experiments that are underway, according to scientists, of which 2-3 biotech related projects may be included in the joint ISRO-NASA effort to the International Space Station (ISS) next year, scientists have added.

“A couple of these experiments will be on the Axiom 4 (ISRO ISS Mission), then they will be on the uncrewed mission of Gaganyan and the idea is to use these for the crewed Gaganyan mission also. These are all in the pipeline,” said S Somanath, ISRO Chairman

The focus will be on microgravity research, space biotechnology, space biomanufacturing, bioastronautics and space biology.

According to A Vamsi Krishna, scientist, DBT, the key challenges in space missions are the continuous availability of nutrients, preservation of food, microgravity and radiation, health hazards such as cancers, cataracts, bone and muscle loss among others. The MoU will help address these issues using biotechnology. There is an ongoing research on metabolic supplements on muscle regeneration under microgravity. The other two important research areas are on impact of microgravity in International Space Station on edible microalgae and the growth of cyanobacterai growing on urea in microgravity.

“MOU is a symbolic signing but there is a lot of work to be done. Whatever we are trying to do at this stage which includes a space station and human mission, we need to have a benefit at the end of the day. The government needs to fund it and work on it on a longer term, and we should create some economic activity out of this and produce some tangible benefits. These benefits will come from various things....the real challenge is how it’s going to transform various sectors. One of the areas is bioresearch related activities...” said Somanath.

“Of course humans travelling beyond space and being there in those domains and becoming an interplanetary species at a future point in time...there are talks globally about colonising mars. When all these things are happening, the ecosystem in India needs to change. We cannot lag behind,” he added.

One of the main areas of research will be related to microgravity environment, he said adding: “When we put our foot on the moon or mars and talk about terraforming, it requires capacity building in such instances over a long period of time. I foresee a huge opportunity in terms of economic outcomes. We need space biologists.”

“Gaganyan is a national endeavour of ISRO offering a unique opportunity to various national agencies, academia, industry in the fields of microgravity research, space biotechnology, space biomanufacturing, bioastronautics and space biology. This framework MOU between ISRO and DBT will lead to cooperation in the niche field of space biotechnology,” said Jitendra Singh, Union minister of state (independent charge) for science and technology and earth sciences.