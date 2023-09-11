‘It was a compromise…’: Netherlands PM Mark Rutte on Ukraine in G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, commenting on the paragraphs pertaining to Ukraine in the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration said, “It was a compromise clearly. That is always the case when you come together as multilateral teams like the G20.” Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte(REUTERS)

The leader travelled from New Delhi to Bengaluru to meet the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar following the G20 Summit on Monday.

Expressing his views on the 'Ukraine' bit in the Leaders' Declaration adopted by the G20 members in New Delhi, Rutte said, “I was happy with the fact that there were some key elements in the declaration which were very important and obviously, if I would have written it myself, it would have been different.”

“….We were with a whole bunch of people and I think it was good that India was able to broker a declaration by the 20, by all the members,” added Netherlands PM Rutte.

What is the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration?

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration was adopted at the conclusion of the Summit on September 9, 2023. It stated leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

After the member-states reached a consensus, the Leaders' Declaration was adopted. Consensus among the G20 members was difficult to achieve as the member countries were divided over the Russia-Ukraine war.

'Ukraine' in G20 Leaders' Declaration

The Ukraine part in the the Leaders' Declaration states, “In line with the UN Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible.”

The document further stated that they also highlighted the human suffering and negative impacts of the war in Ukraine on “global food and energy security, supply chains, macro-financial stability, inflation and growth”.

The G20 Leaders' Declaration identified the Memorandum of Understanding signed by Turkey, Russian Federation and the Secretariat of the United Nations. It also appreciates the Black Sea Grain Initiative and called for its full implementation.

“….We will unite in our endeavour to address the adverse impact of the war on the global economy and welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine…", stated in the final paragraph on Ukraine.

