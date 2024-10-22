Jailed ex-cop Sachin Vaze gets bail in corruption case linked to ex-home minister

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to dismissed Sachin Vaze in a corruption case also involving former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, PTI reported. Ex-Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze.(PTI)

Vaze was granted bail by a division bench headed by Justice M S Sonak. The bench also ordered that the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court set the conditions for the bail.

He will, however, remain in jail as he is in judicial custody in the 2021 Antilia bomb scare lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), according to PTI.

Vaze had sought to be released on bail claiming that he is an approver in the corruption case. He had also sought bail on the grounds of parity as well as citing that the other accused in the case are out on bail.

Aabad Ponda, Vaze's counsel, had said keeping him in jail even after he was declared as an approver was a violation of fundamental rights.

The CBI had opposed the plea, stating that Vaze had not deposed in the case so far and thatit would not be in the best interest of the case to release him on bail. He was declared an approver by the special CBI court in June 2022.

What is the case against Sachin Vaze?



On March 20, 2021, Param Bir Singh, the then-outgoing Mumbai Police commissioner, dropped a bombshell against Deshmukh.

In a letter to then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh asked Vaze to collect ₹100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

The high court, in April 2021, had directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary inquiry into allegations of corruption and misuse of official power by Deshmukh made by former police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The CBI, based on this inquiry, registered an FIR against Deshmukh and his associates as well as Vaze.

Singh had alleged that Deshmukh, who was the home minister then, had directed the police personnel to collect ₹100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in Mumbai. He had also alleged that Vaze, who was suspended earlier after being accused in an alleged fake encounter case, was reinstated and was allegedly collecting money on behalf of Deshmukh.