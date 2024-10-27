Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -9.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 28, 2024 -1.07 °C Sky is clear October 29, 2024 -3.55 °C Sky is clear October 30, 2024 -5.0 °C Broken clouds October 31, 2024 -2.12 °C Sky is clear November 1, 2024 0.22 °C Sky is clear November 2, 2024 0.53 °C Sky is clear November 3, 2024 0.53 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.74 °C Few clouds Kolkata 29.25 °C Broken clouds Chennai 30.29 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.75 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.29 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 33.96 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 30.77 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on October 27, 2024, is 1.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -9.02 °C and 2.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 05:35 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, October 28, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -8.51 °C and -0.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.With temperatures ranging between -9.02 °C and 2.34 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 27, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

