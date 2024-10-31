Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -7.6 °C, check weather forecast for October 31, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 1, 2024 1.6 °C Sky is clear November 2, 2024 0.33 °C Sky is clear November 3, 2024 -0.7 °C Sky is clear November 4, 2024 -1.99 °C Sky is clear November 5, 2024 -1.33 °C Sky is clear November 6, 2024 0.46 °C Sky is clear November 7, 2024 1.97 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.69 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 31.07 °C Light rain Chennai 29.22 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.21 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.56 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.28 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.81 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on October 31, 2024, is -0.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -7.6 °C and -0.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 9% and the wind speed is 9 km/h. The sun rose at 06:39 AM and will set at 05:31 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, November 1, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -5.54 °C and 1.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 7%.With temperatures ranging between -7.6 °C and -0.53 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 31, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.