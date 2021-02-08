J&K police book father of slain ‘terrorist’ for holding protest
Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered an FIR against the father of an alleged terrorist killed in an encounter in the Parimpora area of the city on December 30 last year for holding a protest in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district earlier this week.
Athar Mushtaq was killed along with two other alleged militants Aijaz Maqbool Ganai and Zubair Ahmad Lone in the encounter last year. The families of the three deceased have been holding protests and demanding the return of their bodies. Athar’s father Mushtaq Ahmad Wani and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti alleged that the FIR, which the police claimed was on grounds of unlawful assembly, was lodged because the former had held a protest demanding the body of his son who was buried by the forces in Ganderbal, some 110 km away. “There is an FIR against an unlawful assembly at Below (Pulwama) on February 05, 2021,” Pulwama SP, Ashish Kumar, said in a text message.
As per local reports, Wani and others have been booked under sections 147, 341, 153 of IPC and 13 of the UAPA for “organizing illegal processions under criminal conspiracy”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Day after tragedy, multi-agency rescue operations on
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tracing the Ganga's intricate waterweb
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Over 41.2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in US, says CDC
IndiaMART CEO, 2 others booked for selling Govardhan Hill rocks online, probe on
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Glacier breach causes floods in Uttarakhand
- Eyewitnesses recalled that such was the force of the water flowing and boulders rolling down from the upper reaches near Raini village that the under-construction Rishi Ganga dam was completely washed away.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Army helps authorities to control forest fire in Arunachal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India-China talk disengagement, PLA beefs up on LAC with more missiles, rockets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' stir LIVE: Govt ready to resume talks, says Union minister Piyush Goyal
Navy sailor set ablaze took over ₹20L loan: Probe
- The Navy official, Surajkumar Mithilesh Dube, succumbed to injuries on Friday after he was set ablaze by three unidentified men in a forest in the district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K police book father of slain ‘terrorist’ for holding protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A day after release from jail, Munawar Faruqui says 'justice will prevail'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India dispatches Covid-19 vaccines to Barbados, Dominica
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier bursts: Panic and memories of 2013 floods
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre trying best to reduce fuel prices: Smriti Irani in Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: A staircase in CP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox