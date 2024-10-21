Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kamaal Farooqui rejoins Congress with son Umar ahead of Maharashtra polls

ByDheer Chawla
Oct 21, 2024 04:15 PM IST

Kamaal Farooqui previously held the post of chairman of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (Minority) and membership of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

Veteran politician Kamaal Farooqui on Monday rejoined the Congress after nearly two decades, along with his son and former Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Umar Kamaal Farooqui who had left for the Samajwadi Party in 2013.

Kamaal Farooqui (centre) with Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo from X)
Kamaal Farooqui (centre) with Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo from X)

Kamaal Farooqui previously held the post of chairman of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (Minority) and membership of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

“It is important to defeat the communal right-wing ideology of BJP and such likeminded parties, and the only party that can truly lead and reinstate the spirit of our country is the Congress,” Kamaal Farooqui said.

The Congress aims to tap into the Muslim votebank that makes up 11.5% of the Maharashtra electorate.

Parties such as the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, have made inroads in several regions, particularly in districts like Aurangabad, which was once a Congress stronghold, but saw declining Muslim support in recent years.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On