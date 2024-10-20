Kanchi Shankaracharya hails PM Modi: ‘Narendra Damodar Das ka Anushasan’

Kanchi Kama Koti Peeth Shankaracharya Shankar Vijayendra Saraswati on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that his ‘NDA’ government means "Narendra Damodar Das ka Anushasan".



Addressing a function after the inauguration of RJ Sankara Eye Hospital in PM Modi's constituency Varanasi, the Shankaracharya said, "God has blessed Narendra Damodar Das Modi and his government is 'NDA' Narendra Damodar Das ka Anushasan (discipline of Narendra Damodar Das)." Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers a fruit basket Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Vijayendra Saraswati during the inauguration of the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital, in Varanasi on Sunday. (ANI)

“PM Modi understands the challenges being faced by a common man and therefore he works towards eliminating them,” he said.



The Shankaracharya added,"The NDA government is a role model for governance across the world which other countries can emulate. With rising status and bright future, India would give fillip to global peace and India’s prosperity will contribute to global prosperity."

The eye hospital was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, who was present at the function.

“Today is an opportunity to see Netra Utsav and this is an important occasion of service. It started in Coimbatore and now the 17th hospital is starting. There are two hospitals in UP in Kanpur and Varanasi,” PTI quoted the Shankaracharya.

"We have got good leaders, the person and personality are also important in the society, we need a virtuous leader, we need a leader who unites everyone," the Swami said.

The Shankaracharya also praised the recent assembly elections in Kashmir and said that he had a long acquaintance with Modi.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that a new link has been added today to the development campaign of Kashi.



Prime Minister Modi said,"For a long time, Kashi's identity has been that of a centre of religion and spirituality but now, it is also set to emerge as a big centre of healthcare with various top-of-the-line health treatment facilities now available in Varanasi."

PM Modi's development push in Varanasi

Prime Minister Modi kickstarted developmental projects worth over ₹6,700 crore in his parliamentary constituency.



Accusing the Congress and Samajwadi Party of practising nepotism and the policy of appeasement in the state, Modi said,"Be it the Samajwadi Party or the Congress, the development of Varanasi was neither their priority nor will it be in future. The BJP government runs on the ideology of 'sabka vikas'," the PM said.

"Today, in just 125 days, the start of work worth over ₹15 lakh crore is being discussed in every household," the prime minister added.



(With PTI inputs)