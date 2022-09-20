Karnataka high court gives Bengaluru civic body 10 days to fill 221 potholes

The Karnataka high court on Monday directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to fill potholes on major roads in Bengaluru within 10 days.

The BBMP lawyer informed the court that the number of potholes being filled up is being updated every day and a total of 2,010 potholes had been filled and only 221 potholes remained till September 14.

“BBMP submits that a total number of 2010 potholes were filled up on August 14 and as per records of BBMP 221 potholes are to be filled up on major roads. It is submitted that 221 aforesaid potholes on major roads shall be repaired within 10 days by using the hot mix. The aforesaid statement is placed on record, BBMP shall submit a compliance report about filling up of 221 potholes along with photographs before the next date of hearing,” said the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty said.

The bench gave the direction while hearing a petition filed in 2015 by Vijayan Menon regarding the dismal state of the city’s infrastructure. “BBMP is a statutory body and is under an obligation to maintain and repair the roads. The citizens have a right to have roads without potholes which creates a corresponding obligation on the authorities to maintain the roads and to make them potholes-free,” the court added.

The counsel for the BBMP informed the court that tenders have been issued for resurfacing of roads and the work will be completed by January 31, 2023. The work of resurfacing of 2,500 km of roads has to be completed in arterial roads in 8 zones of the city and the same will be completed by March 31, 2023, the BBMP lawyer added.