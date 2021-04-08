Kashmir journalists protest top cop’s advice on covering encounters, stirs

Journalists in Kashmir have accused the inspector general of police (IGP) Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar, of “coercion” following the top cop’s advice not to interfere in police operations during encounters or other law and order situations and also against live coverage of such sensitive incidents, which could adversely impact law and order or promote anti-national sentiments. He had sent the advisory to scribes in WhatsApp groups on Tuesday.

“The freedom of speech and expression is subject to reasonable restrictions that should not violate other people’s right to life guaranteed under Art 21 or putting national security in jeopardy. Do not interfere in professional and bonafide duty of police and security forces at the encounter sites. No operational content should be carried which is likely to incite violence or contains anything against maintenance of Law and Order or which promotes anti national sentiment,” the statement attributing to Kumar said.

Earlier, Kumar had directed senior superintendents of police (SSP) to take action against journalists who violated the order.

Around one dozen media organisations in Kashmir including Kashmir Press Club and Kashmir Editors Guild have flayed Kumar for these directions.

“If this is a part of the official policy of the police then it appears to be a tactic to coerce journalists into not reporting facts on the ground. It also seems to be a part of the string of measures taken by the authorities to suppress freedom of press in the region. Summoning journalists to police stations, filing FIRs and seeking informal explanations for their work has intensified in the past two years,” reads the joint statement, which was released by Kashmir Press Club on Wednesday evening.

“Journalists in Kashmir have worked under tremendous pressure for the past several decades and despite facing threats to life, liberty and property, they upheld the principles of journalism and reporting,” added the statement.

It added that media in Kashmir were aware of the journalistic guidelines, ethics and situations like encounters and have always upheld these principles.

“Covering and reporting law and order situations in the region is one of the basic requirements for most news organisations and hence an essential part of the professional role of media professionals. Barring them from covering such events would mean stopping them from delivering their professional duties,” the statement said.

The statement asked for a clarification on the IG’s statement. “Any such attack on press freedom and journalism is highly distressful. In this backdrop, journalist bodies in Kashmir urge Mr Kumar to put the record straight and clarify the statement attributed to him,” it added.

There have been a number of incidents where the journalists in Kashmir have alleged harassment at the hands of Jammu and Kashmir Police. Recently, in a video which became viral on social media, a policeman was seen kicking a photojournalist in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district while clashes between security forces and stone throwing youth were on in the area near an encounter site.