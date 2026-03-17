Kerala Congress (M), a partner in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), announced their candidates for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls on Monday. Kerala Congress (M), BDJS announce names of 12 candidates each

KC(M) chairman and Rajya Sabha MP Jose K Mani will fight from the Pala assembly constituency in Kottayam, a seat his father KM Mani represented for over five decades until his death in 2019. Pala is currently represented by Mani C Kappan, a partner in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

Water resources minister and senior KC(M) leader Roshy Augustine has been renominated from Idukki constituency while four of the remaining five sitting MLAs including Pramod Narayan, N Jayaraj and Sebastian Kulanthungal will fight from their respective seats.

Nirmala Jimmy, the sole woman candidate among 12 faces of the party, has been allotted the Kaduthuruthy seat while Biju Chirayath, a former Congress councillor, has been nominated from Chalakudy assembly constituency.

The BDJS also announced candidates in 12 seats while the remaining are set to be named by Tuesday. The fate of the BDJS president Tushar Vellappally is not known.

Some of its candidates are Santhosh Shanthy (Kuttanad), Thambi Mettuthara (Kayamkulam), Suresh Ettikunnel (Kaduthuruthy) and Sangeetha Viswanathan (Udumbanchola).

In the 2021 Assembly polls, the BDJS contested 21 of the 140 seats.