Kushinagar gets DGCA clearance, becomes third international airport in UP
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday announced that Uttar Pradesh got its third international airport in the form of Kushinagar. In a tweet, Puri said that this will help boost tourism in the region.
"Kushinagar Airport gets necessary clearances from DGCA to become 3rd licensed international airport of UP. Will boost tourism in the region & facilitate travel on Buddhist circuit by providing direct aviation connectivity to the city where Lord Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana," Puri said in his tweet.
The airport is located in the vicinity of several Buddhist cultural Sites like Sravasti, Kapilvastu and Lumbini. The other two international aisports in Uttar Pradesh are Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport of Lucknow and Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport of Varanasi. Another one ie being built in Jewar, Greater Noida.
The announcement comes a day after the state government presented ₹5.5 lakh budget for the coming financial year.
Many development projects, including airport, were the special focus in UP finance minister Suresh Khanna's outlay for next year. He announced that a sum of ₹101 crore has been earmarked for an upcoming airport in Ayodhya that has been named Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Airport.
Khanna said that the state government was working on the mantra of making UP self-reliant and said a number of campaigns had been launched to establish the rule of law in the state. He also spoke about the industrial reforms that make setting up of industry easy in UP and improved connectivity in schools/colleges by development of digital villages to make the youth aware about education and employment scenario in the world.
In June last year, Centre had given its go ahead to upgrade the Kushinagar airport to an international one.
Kushinagar itself is a Buddhist cultural site and declaration as an “international airport” will offer improved connectivity, wider choice of competitive costs to the air-travellers. It will result in boosting of domestic/international tourism and economic development of the regions. It will be an important strategic location with the international border close by, the government had said in a statement.
The government said Kushinagar draws around 200-300 devotees from Thailand, Cambodia, Japan, Myanmar, etc who come to offer prayers on any given day.
The “Buddhist Circuit” is a key pilgrimage destination for 530 million practising Buddhists across the globe, the statement had noted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu interim budget presented amid opposition walkout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Red Fort violence: Deep Sidhu sent to 14-day judicial custody
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's Covid-19 positivity rate declining, trend of less deaths seen: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kushinagar gets DGCA clearance, becomes third international airport in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CM writes to PM Modi on Karnataka travel restriction
- The Karnataka government has reinstated stricter control for people coming from Kerala in view of increasing Covid-19 cases there.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
States, UTs roll out Intensified Mission Indradhanush 3.0: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: ITBP to close its Covid care centre within a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Terrorism one of the gravest threats to humankind: Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak spouses of Kashmiri men protest in Srinagar, seek citizenship or deportation
- The protestors were demanding issuance of travel documents for their trip to their former homes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India a victim of terrorism, leading global action against it: S Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid Covid-19 spike, Maharashtra minister defies Covid-19 norms
- The supporters also clashed with the police and security personnel had to use batons to disperse the crowd, the video showed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek Banerjee's wife questioned by CBI for an hour in coal pilferage case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lakha Sidhana, Jan 26 violence accused on run, spotted at farmers' rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
These states require a negative RT-PCR test for entry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: Peace panel formed for dialogue with Maoists and the state
- The committee will start meetings soon and will form district committees in each violence-affected district of the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox