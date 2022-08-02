‘Lost cool’: Woman throws sandal at scam-hit ex-Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee

A woman threw her sandal at former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the multi-crore school recruitment scam, when he was taken by central paramilitary force personnel to ESI Hospital at Joka for a routine checkup on Tuesday afternoon.

Chatterjee, who was arrested on July 23, had already boarded the vehicle and was about to leave when the sandal hit the rear window which was rolled up, eyewitnesses said.

The woman, identified as Shubhra Ghorui, a resident of Amtala in the South 24 Parganas district where the hospital is located, said she came to get medicines for a relative but lost her cool on seeing Chatterjee “being treated like a VIP.”

“How can a man who cheated thousands of poor people and made crores to buy property and gold be brought to hospital in an air-conditioned car? He should be dragged all the way by a rope tied around his neck. I am surprised that you are asking me why I threw my sandal at him. I wish it had landed on his head,” the woman told reporters present at the spot.

Ghorui, who lost her other sandal too in the melee, left the premises barefoot.

Although the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and the CPI(M) have taken out several processions demanding Chatterjee’s punishment in the job scam into which the Calcutta high court ordered the probe, this was the first time a common citizen’s outrage was noticed.

“I want to go home barefoot. I wish I could throw both sandals at him,” she said.

Police personnel present at the spot did not press any charge against Ghorui since nobody was hurt.

At Amtala, Ghorui’s neighours told the local media that she got married around 15 years ago and her husband works at a plywood factory.

“She rarely leaves home and the family has no political affiliation. We never saw her getting angry or quarrelling with anyone. She was suffering from toothache and probably went to the hospital to get medicines. It seems she lost her cool,” said Shankhar Santra, a neighbour.

The high court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the alleged irregularities in recruitment of few hundred teachers and non-teaching staff by the West Bengal School Service Commission and the primary education department between 2014 and 2021 when Chatterjee was the education minister. The ED started a parallel probe into the alleged money laundering.

Chatterjee claimed on July 31, when he was taken to the hospital for checkup, that he has no source of income and the sum of ₹50 crore seized in cash from the Kolkata properties of his close aide Arpita Mukherjee was not his.