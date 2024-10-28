Maharashtra assembly election: BJP releases third list of 25 candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released third list of 25 candidates for upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attends the nomination procession of BJP candidate Sanjay Kelkar ahead of assembly polls(PTI)

With the announcement of the third list, the party has declared a total of 146 candidates so far. This includes 99 candidates from the first list and 22 from the second list.

Among the 25 candidates listed in the third announcement, the BJP has nominated four women.

As part of the seat-sharing arrangement within the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP is contesting 151 of the 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra.

In the latest list, the party has announced the following candidates: Harish Marotiappa Pimple for Murtijapur, Sai Prakash Dahake for Karanja, Rajesh Shriam Wankhade for Teosa, Umesh Yawalkar for Morshi, Sumit Kishor Wankhede for Arvi, Charansing Thakur for Katol, Ashish Ranjeet Deshmukh for Savner, Pravin Prabhakarrao Datke for Nagpur Central, Sudhakar Vitthalrao Kohale for Nagpur West, and Milind Panurang Mane for Nagpur North.

BJP leader Avinash Anandrao Brahmankar has been nominated to contest from Sakoli, while Kishore Ganjanrao Jorgewar will represent Chandrapur. Raju Narayan is the candidate for Ami, and Krishan Maruti will run from Umarkhed. The party has also selected Jitesh Raosaheb for Antapurkar, Vinod Suresh Medha for Dahanu, Senha Premnath Dube for Vasai, and Sanjay Upadhyay for Borivali. Additionally, Bharati Hemant Lavekar is set to contest from Versova, and Archana Shailesh Patil will represent Latur City.

Furthermore, the BJP has announced Ram Vitthal Satpute, Manoj Bhimrao Ghorpade, and Sangram Sampatrao Deshmukh as candidates from Malshiras, Karad North, and Palus-Kadegaon, respectively.





