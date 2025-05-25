Man arrested for raping seven-year-old girl in West Tripura

Agartala: A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl at a place in West Tripura district, police said. After experiencing some discomfort, she told her mother on May 17 (HT file photo)

“Mother of the minor rape survivour lodged complaint at West Agartala Women Police Station on May 19. On the basis of the complaint, we registered case and yesterday we arrested the accused. We forwarded him to court today,” a police official from the West Agartala police station said .

The police said that preliminary investigation suggests the accused allegedly raped the minor on May 9, when she had gone to her neighbour’s house. He threatened her, which is why she did not confide in her parents. After experiencing some discomfort, she told her mother on May 17.

Last week, six boys, including four minors, were arrested for allegedly gangraping a minor girl in South Tripura district. Tripura recorded a total of 144 rape incidents and 31 cases of women being murdered in 2023–24, according to a home department report recently tabled in the Assembly.

The police arrested 39 persons accused in connection to 30 murder cases, and one was convicted by the court.