Man dies of heart attack at garba event, shocked father passes away hours later

A 35-year-old man died after suffering a heart attack at a garba event in Maharashtra. Hours later, his father who had rushed him to the hospital also passed away in shock.

The twin tragedy happened at Virar town of Maharashtra's Palghar district. According to reports, Manish Narapji Sonigra collapsed after experiencing chest pain while taking part in Navratri festivities at the Global City complex in Virar on Saturday night.

After learning about his son's death, Narapji Sonigra too died.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and an accidental death case has been filed, news agency PTI quoted a police officer.

He added that the exact reason for the duo’s deaths will be revealed only when post-mortem findings are obtained.

In a similar incident, a 21-year-old man died recently in Gujarat's Anand district after falling while dancing to the beats of garba. The man, Virendra Singh Ramesh Bhai Rajput, died while being taken to hospital.

According to an India Today report, doctors believed he died of a heart attack. His friend recorded the entire episode.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video

