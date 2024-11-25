Manipur extends ban on mobile internet in 9 districts for 2 more days

The Manipur government on Monday extended the suspension of mobile internet services in nine districts for two more days, a home department order said. Demonstrators hold placards as they take part in a protest rally against recent killings and reimposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas of Manipur. (REUTERS)

The state suspended mobile internet services on November 16 for two days to prevent anti-social elements from spreading content that might create law and order problems amid escalation in violence following the recovery of bodies of three women and three children,

“The state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation has decided to continue suspension of mobile internet services and mobile data services including VSATs and VPN services in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam and Pherzawl of Manipur for another two days,” the order on Monday by home department commissioner N Ashok Kumar said.

The suspension of mobile internet and mobile data services will continue till 5.15pm on November 27, the order added.

The internet ban was initially enforced in seven districts on November 16 and later extended to Jiribam and Pherzawl districts as well.

Manipur has been in the throes of ethnic strife between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3 last year, claiming at least 258 lives and displacing tens of thousands.

The order to restrict access to internet services came amid widespread protests following the recovery of bodies of three women and as many children who were allegedly abducted from a relief camp on November 11 by Kuki-Zo militants from Borobekra area in Jiribam when a group of Kuki men were engaged in an encounter with security forces in which 10 of them were killed.

Violence escalated after the recovery of the bodies, with mobs setting fire and resorting to arson at the residences of legislators in Imphal Valley on November 16.