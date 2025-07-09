The Mizoram government has alerted the Centre about intense clashes between two armed groups of Myanmar spilling over to the border town of Zokhawthar in the northeastern state’s Champai district, people aware of the matter said, adding the ongoing fight in the neighbouring country has led to a massive influx of new refugees into Mizoram. Massive influx of new refugees in Mizoram

“On Saturday night, the bullets and shells fired between the two groups reached the Indian side and hit some houses in Zokhawthar town. Through the border guarding forces and civil society organisations of Mizoram, meetings have been held with the people on the other side (Myanmar). They have been told to contain their fighting on their side of the border,” an officer aware of the matter said, requesting anonymity.

“Additionally on Monday, we also alerted the government about the situation,” the officer added.

The last time such infighting had spilled over to Mizoram was in October 2023 when the Myanmar military’s air raids at the camps of the People’s Defence Forces had also hit some of the houses in Zokhawthar. The area across Zokhawthar border is Myanmar’ Falam district, which is controlled by the rebel forces that are at war with the military junta.

Officials said the ongoing fight between People’s Defence Forces (PDF) and Chin National Defence Force across the border has led to a massive fresh influx of refugees into Mizoram. People from Champhai district said at least 4,000-5,000 refugees from border villages of Myanmar have entered India since Saturday, when the fighting between the two rebel groups intensified over control of camps in Falam district.

“Refugees are coming in groups of hundreds at two towns of Zokhawthar and Vaphai in Champhai district. The number of refugees in Champhai district alone is nearly 30,000,” an official aware of the development said.

Since the February 2021 military coup in Myanmar, around 30,000 people from that country have entered India and are living in Mizoram. Most agencies working on the ground, however, maintain that the state government’s data of 30,000-35,000 Myanmar refugees living in Mizoram was incorrect and that the accurate number was more than twice or thrice.

Security agencies believe the large influx of refugees — who enter India through the porous Indo-Myanmar border — in the northeastern state could be a potential internal security problem in the coming years. The ministry of home affairs has started work to build a border fence along the India-Myanmar border to stop infiltration, but officials said this project might take years.

The Mizoram government has welcomed the refugees and provided relief by coordinating with state’s prominent civil societies, including the Young Mizo Association (YMA). Myanmar refugees have also found work, started their own business by opening kiosks and shops in the border area. Hundreds of children also go to schools in Mizoram.

Malsawmliana, general secretary of the Central YMA, said the Zokhawthar and Vaphai branches of the civil society organisation are providing food and shelter for the refugees. “There were a number of bullets flying in Zokhawthar village because of the fighting but fortunately no damage has been reported. The Central YMA is also resolved to provide rice and other food items. We will send it soon,” Malsawmliana said. YMA is one of the most influential CSOs in Mizoram.