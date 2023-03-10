Home / India News / ‘Mischievous, fictitious': Anurag Thakur slams NYT for opinion piece on press freedom in Kashmir

ByAniruddha Dhar
Mar 10, 2023 10:56 AM IST

Anurag Thakur alleged that some foreign media nourishing a grudge against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have long been systematically trying to peddle lies about India's democracy.

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday slammed The New York Times or NYT for an opinion piece on the freedom of the press in Kashmir published in the newspaper. The information and broadcasting minister described the opinion as “mischievous” and “fictitious”.

Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur. (PTI File Photo)
“New York Times had long back dropped all pretensions of neutrality while publishing anything about India. NYT's so-called opinion piece on freedom of the press in Kashmir is mischievous & fictitious published w/ a sole motive to spread propaganda about India and its democratic institutions and values. This is in continuation with what NYT and a few other link-minded foreign media have been spreading lies about India and our democratically elected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji. Such lies can't last long,” Thakur said in a series of tweets.

Taking on the foreign media for allegedly nourishing a grudge against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and trying to peddle lies about “our democracy and pleuritic society”, Thakur said, "Democracy in India and we the people are very mature and we don't need to learn the grammar of democracy from such agenda-driven media. Blatant lies spread by NYT abt press freedom in Kashmir are condemnable. Indians will not allow such mindsets to run their decisive agenda on India soil."

In the opinion piece, Anuradha Bhasin, the executive editor of The Kashmir Times, fears censorship across India as “the rest of India may end up looking a lot like Kashmir”.

