Modernisation, self-reliance top priorities for army chief

NEW DELHI: General Dhiraj Seth on Wednesday said the army’s modernisation would form the bedrock of its transformation into a future-ready force, while stressing that constant vigilance along India’s farthest frontiers against emerging threats would remain a top operational priority. In his first public remarks after taking charge as army chief a day earlier, he identified modernisation, self-reliance, and jointness and integration as the key pillars that will shape his tenure. India News

Seth outlined his top priorities using the acronym “VIJAY,” which encapsulates his vision for the army’s future: Vigilance and Readiness, Innovation and Transformation, Jointness and Integration, Atmanirbharta and Capability Development, and Yodha (warrior) First.

“The Indian Army is a combat-ready and battle-hardened force, fully prepared and capable of meeting every challenge in the operational domain. To respond effectively to the evolving security environment, we must take forward the modernisation of the army with renewed energy and firm resolve. Our aim is to build a technology-enabled, future-ready army that is fully empowered and capable of operating across multiple domains,” he said.

The son of a former three-star general and governor Lieutenant General KM Seth, the new army chief is known for his contributions to force modernisation. He is the first officer from the Armoured Corps to lead the service in nearly three decades, and will hold office until August 31, 2028.

Elaborating on his priorities, Seth said, “We will maintain constant vigilance along our borders and against emerging threats. We will also ensure a high level of operational readiness to respond effectively to any challenge to national security.”

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Seth was commissioned into the 2nd Lancers on December 20, 1986.

Speaking about the second element of the “VIJAY” acronym, he said, “My focus will be on innovation in both doctrine and technological solutions. Innovation will remain an integral part of our thinking, our systems and our capability development. At the same time, necessary transformations will be undertaken in keeping with the changing character of warfare.”

Known for his professionalism and military acumen, he attended the Defence Services Command and General Staff Course at the Military College in Paris, the International Defence Acquisition Management Course at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, the Higher Command Course at Mhow, and the National Defence College in New Delhi.

Jointness and integration figured next in the sequence.

“To enhance the operational effectiveness of the Indian Army, we will maintain complete synergy and coordination with the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. I fully recognise that national security is not limited to military strength alone. It requires military-civil fusion and a whole-of-nation approach. This integrated approach will also enable us to contribute meaningfully to nation building and to the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Seth’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment as the armed forces advance theaterisation, a long-awaited reform designed to integrate the military’s resources for future conflicts. The military is working towards the establishment of joint services commands, a key objective of the theaterisation drive. The model involves raising a China-centric northern theatre command in Lucknow, a Pakistan-centric western theatre command in Jaipur, and a maritime theatre command in Thiruvananthapuram.

Touching upon Atmanirbharta and Yodha First, he said, “With indigenous capabilities and technologies, we must build a self-reliant army... to win our wars with indigenous solutions. In my understanding, from the Agniveer to the senior-most veteran, each one is a yodha (warrior). These yodhas are the greatest strength of our army. Enhancing the technological threshold and training standards of our soldiers will be among my foremost priorities,” he added.

Seth paid tribute to India’s fallen braves at the National War Memorial, and later reviewed a Guard of Honour. “It is a moment of great pride and humility for me to assume charge as the 31st Chief of the Army Staff. I accept this responsibility with an unwavering commitment to the ideals of duty, honour and nation first.”

Seth has commanded the armoured regiment Skinner’s Horse, an armoured brigade, a counter-insurgency force in Jammu and Kashmir, a strike corps on the western front, South Western Command and Southern Command. He was the army’s vice chief before being appointed to the top post.