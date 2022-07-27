Home / India News / Parliament session highlights: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

Parliament session highlights: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

Parliament monsoon session Highlights: Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned and proceedings will begin on Thursday.
Parliament complex in New Delhi (File Photo/HT)
Parliament complex in New Delhi (File Photo/HT)
Updated on Jul 27, 2022 07:03 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Parliament monsoon session 2022 Highlights: Amid protests by opposition MPs over various issues, both Houses of Parliament, as usual convened at 11am on Wednesday, a day after as many as 19 Rajya Sabha MPs, from various parties, were suspended for a week from attending the ongoing monsoon session.

On Monday, four Lok Sabha members, all from the Congress, were suspended for the entirety of the session.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned and proceedings will begin on Thursday. 

The monsoon session began on July 18, and will conclude on August 12, if not adjourned earlier.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 27, 2022 06:56 PM IST

    Lok Sabha adjourned, to meet at 11am on Thursday

    Lok Sabha has been adjourned and proceedings will begin at 11am on Thursday. 

  • Jul 27, 2022 06:53 PM IST

    The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021 gets passed in Lok Sabha

    The The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021 was passed in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. 

  • Jul 27, 2022 06:40 PM IST

    India to have own anti-doping law, testing labs: Sports minister Thakur tells Lok Sabha

  • Jul 27, 2022 06:23 PM IST

    Moving forward towards having a paperless dope control process; Sports minister

    Sports minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday that the NADA has initiated towards automation and digitisation of processes so that dependecy on manual systems is reduced. “We are also moving forward towards a paperless dope control process,” he added. 

  • Jul 27, 2022 05:43 PM IST

    Need to raise awareness about possibility of steroids in herbal supplements: BJP MP

    Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Lok Sabha MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said on Wednesday that there is a need to raise awareness about possibility of steroids in herbal supplements. His remark came as the Lok Sabha took up a bill to provide a statutory framework for the functioning of the National Anti-Doping Agency and the National Dope Testing Laboratory for consideration and passage.

  • Jul 27, 2022 05:26 PM IST

    Lok Sabha takes up bill to provide statutory framework for NADA's functioning

    The Lok Sabha on Wednesday took up a bill to provide a statutory framework for the functioning of the National Anti-Doping Agency and the National Dope Testing Laboratory for consideration and passage.

  • Jul 27, 2022 04:40 PM IST

    No Kashmiri Pandit left Valley in 2021-22, says Centre

    “As per the records, no Kashmiri Pandit has left from the Kashmir Valley during the year 2022. The number of Kashmiri Pandits who are still residing in the valley is 6,514,” says Nityanand Rai in Upper House.

  • Jul 27, 2022 03:59 PM IST

    ‘Statehood to J&K would be granted at an appropriate time’

    Statehood to J&K would be granted at an appropriate time. Delimitation Commission has notified orders on 14th March & 5th May on delimitation of Parliamentary & Legislative Assembly Constituencies of J&K. Decision to conduct elections is prerogative of ECI: Nityanand Rai, MoS Home, earlier today

  • Jul 27, 2022 03:02 PM IST

    Suspended MPs to protest overnight

    All opposition parties express solidarity with the 24 suspended MPs including 20 Rajya Sabha MPs and 4 Lok Sabha MPs. Day-night protest will continue for 50 hours till suspension is revoked.

  • Jul 27, 2022 02:23 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for today

    Proceedings in Rajya Sabha over for the day as uproar continues over suspensions of MPs.

  • Jul 27, 2022 01:42 PM IST

    Govt to fill up existing vacancies in CAPFs by Dec 2023: MoS (Home)

    The sanctioned strength and the number of vacancies in each of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS) in the country is 10,05,779 and vacant post 84,405. The sanctioned strength and the number of vacancies in each of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS) in the country is 10,05,779 and vacant post 84,405: Nityanand Rai, MoS (Home), in Rajya Sabha

  • Jul 27, 2022 01:09 PM IST

    Suspended Congress Lok Sabha MPs protest

    Four suspended members protest near Gate 1 of Parliament.

  • Jul 27, 2022 12:39 PM IST

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm

    Lower House adjourned till 2pm amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs.

  • Jul 27, 2022 12:06 PM IST

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended for rest of the week

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from the House for the rest of the week, is the 24th parliamentarian to be suspended.

  • Jul 27, 2022 12:01 PM IST

    7 TMC MPs, among 19 suspended from Rajya Sabha, protest

    Trinamool MPs protest against their suspension from the House.

  • Jul 27, 2022 11:34 AM IST

    Lok Sabha too adjourned till 12 noon

    After Upper House, proceedings in Lower House also adjourned till 12 noon.

  • Jul 27, 2022 11:13 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

    House adjourned till 12 noon due to uproar by Opposition.

  • Jul 27, 2022 10:51 AM IST

    Oppn MPs protest in Parliament

    Opposition protests against suspension of 23 members from Upper House.

  • Jul 27, 2022 10:30 AM IST

    Mallikarjun Kharge arrives for Oppn leaders' meet

    Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, arrives in Parliament Parliament, ahead of opposition leaders' meeting.

  • Jul 27, 2022 10:06 AM IST

    ‘Wil request Rajya Sabha Chairman to revoke suspension of MPs’

    We've been raising the issue of inflation in the parliament for over 7 days. The govt is not willing to debate this issue. We'll submit a request to the Speaker and the Chairman to rescind the suspension of the members who raised their voices against the price rise: Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress, LOP, Rajya Sabha

  • Jul 27, 2022 09:39 AM IST

    On ‘misuse of agencies’, Cong moves notice in Lok Sabha

    Kodikunnil Suresh gives adjournment motion notice over ‘blatant misuse of investigation agencies’ by the Union govt to exact ‘political vendetta’ against Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

  • Jul 27, 2022 09:10 AM IST

    AAP moves notice in RS over Gujarat hooch tragedy

    Sanjay Singh gives suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over the deaths due to spurious liquor in Gujarat.

  • Jul 27, 2022 08:44 AM IST

    Sena MP moves notice in RS over non-performing loans

    Priyanka Chaturvedi gives a zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha over writing off of the non-performing loans of Defaulters by the Public Sector Banks (PSBs).

  • Jul 27, 2022 08:24 AM IST

    Cong's Gohil moves notice in RS over ‘misuse of agencies’

    Shaktisinh Gohil moves suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over "the current ruling party's political vendetta against its political opponents with the misuse of agencies like ED, CBI, IT etc.'

The suspended MPs are protesting against their suspension and demanding a discussion on the price rise.
Copy Link
Heaps of money were recovered from the flat of Arpita Mukherjee during the ED raids
Copy Link
Karnataka Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
Copy Link
When Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently visited Kolkata, Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh incidentally met him.
Copy Link
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Copy Link
Arpita Mukherjee has been cooperating with the investigation, ED officials said.
Copy Link
Of the 3,782 landslides between 2015 and 2022 so far, 2,239 alone were reported in Kerala. (AP/Representational)
Copy Link
IIT-Delhi submitted a proposal last year for opening centres in Saudi Arabia and Egypt (Archive)
Copy Link
BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was murdered on Tuesday evening at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district. (ANI)
Copy Link
Of the 84,405 vacancies, the maximum (29,985) are available in CRPF, Rai said in a written response to a query by YSRCP MP Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy. (ANI)
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Copy Link
Currently, registration of any private warehouse or silo stocking farm produce is optional and these are not required to reveal their stocks. (ANI)
Copy Link
Members of Panchamasali (Lingayat) community have been demanding inclusion in 2A category of the Karnataka backward list. (PTI)
Copy Link
A public interest litigation petition by the Karnataka high court, acting on its own, has senior advocate K N Phaneendra in the role of amicus curiae. (HT Archives)
Copy Link
Recruitment case: ED seizes 20 crore from another flat of Partha's aide
Copy Link
