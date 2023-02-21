Nagaland election 2023: Congress makes these 5 promises in bid to win NE state

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday made a series of promises to Nagaland ahead of the assembly election in the state. Addressing a rally at the state's Diphupar village, Kharge attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party for ‘looting’ the state and alleged that the party has only given ‘confusion’ in the name of peaceful solution to the longstanding political issue in the state.

Kharge further alleged that the BJP has ‘not mentioned’ about the political solution of the state in its manifesto and suggested the citizens to ‘seek different course’. “Congress party is with you. Take up this issue. We will also support you,” he said.

Nagaland will hold elections for 60 Assembly seats in a single phase on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

Here are five promises Congress made to the people of Nagaland:

Kharge said solution to the ongoing political issue in the state is ‘one of the topmost commitments of the Congress party’ in their manifesto. “Congress party will resolve the long-pending and delayed political solutions” The Congress president said compulsory sports training will be provided to all students after class 10, 12 exam. He promised providing a mini secretariat, directorate of school education to the eastern Nagaland region. He also assured to initiate dialogues between the Indian and Myanmar government. Congress will implement 33% reservation for women in urban local bodies. He said the Congress will give old-age pension of ₹ 3,000 per month. The party will pay 100% wages under MGNREGA scheme. It ensures clean drinking water and sanitation for all rural and urban areas. He further announced that the party will give provision of loans for higher education at 0% interest rate.

