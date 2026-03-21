National Productivity Council to strengthen environmental compliance mechanisms

The National Productivity Council (NPC) has been assigned the responsibility for managing environmental audit and capacity building to promote sustainable industrial growth and strengthen environmental governance, strengthening India’s integration into global value chains, the commerce and industry ministry said. NPC will help in driving sustainable industrial expansion and strengthening India’s integration into global value chains. (File picture)

“NPC has signed an agreement with the ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEF&CC) to act as the Environment Audit Designated Agency (EADA),” a spokesperson of the ministry said on Saturday. NPC is an autonomous organisation under the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT). Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal is the president of NPC.

The development is significant for enhancing manufacturing competitiveness and promoting sustainable industrialization in the country in the backdrop of India’s recent trade agreements, he said.

NPC will help in driving sustainable industrial expansion and strengthening India’s integration into global value chains, he added.

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The agreement entrusts NPC with the responsibility for overall management of the environmental audit framework, including development of eligibility criteria, conduct of examinations for certification, registration of auditors, monitoring of their performance and capacity building, he said.

Under the environment audit framework, NPC will strengthen compliance with major environmental legislations, such as the Environment (Protection) Act, Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, the Wild Life (Protection) Act, he said.

“The initiative aims to strengthen environmental compliance mechanisms, enhance transparency and institutionalise standardised environmental auditing practices across the country,” he said. As a designated agency, NPC will undertake key functions including certification and registration of certified environmental auditors (CEA) and registered environmental auditors (REA). It will also help in the development and management of digital systems for environmental audit processes, he said.

Besides audit, NPC will also facilitate capacity building through training programmes, workshops and awareness initiatives to support effective implementation of the audit framework, the official said.

The roles and responsibilities of the designated authority include specifying minimum eligibility criteria for certified environmental auditors, developing screening methodologies and certification of environmental auditors, including renewal, suspension, withdrawal or cancellation of their certificates. It can also take disciplinary action against certified and registered environmental auditors, if required, he said.

“This collaboration reflects the Government of India’s commitment to strengthening environmental governance while promoting sustainable industrial growth. The establishment of a dedicated agency for environmental audits is expected to improve monitoring, reporting accuracy and regulatory compliance, thereby contributing to better environmental outcomes,” the spokesperson said.

NPC will operate in accordance with the provisions of the Environment Audit Rules, 2025, ensuring adherence to prescribed standards, timelines and reporting requirements. With its pan-India presence through 13 offices, including its Headquarters in New Delhi, he said.

NPC, an autonomous society under DPIIT, was established in 1958 with the vision of becoming a knowledge leader in productivity and supporting the Indian economy in achieving global competitiveness while contributing to sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development. NPC provides consultancy and training services in areas including industrial engineering, environmental and energy management, agri-business, economic services, quality management, human resources management, information technology and technology management to government, public and private sector organisations.