New Delhi wants reduction in Canada diplomats, alleges interference in internal affairs

India on Thursday alleged interference in India's internal affairs on part of Canadian diplomats posted in India and said it has already intimated the Canadian authorities that it wants a reduction in the number of Canadian diplomats in India. India has informed the Canadian government that there should be parity in strength and rank equivalence in mutual diplomatic presence, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. "Their numbers here are very much higher than India's diplomatic presence...We have seen Canadian diplomatic interference in our internal affairs. This is being taken into account and parity is being sought in rank and diplomatic strength. We think Canadian numbers will go down. Discussions are going on," Bagchi said. India wants reduction in the number of Canadian diplomats.

The assertion from the MEA comes as Canada's high commission in India said it would temporarily adjust staff presence in the country but they cited threats on social media.

India-Canada diplomatic ties: Here is a chronology of what happened in the last few days

1. On Monday, Trudeau alleged Indian involvement in the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar was wanted in India for years and was killed in June. Trudeau said he had credible allegations of Indian involvement.

2. New Delhi rejected the charge and a diplomatic tit-for-ta began between India and Canada countries which historically enjoyed good relationships. Both India and Canada expelled an diplomat each from their consulates.

3. India issued an advisory to Indians living the Canada urging them to exercise utmost caution.

4. India suspended its visa processing services in Canada which will also include Canadians living in another country.

5. India asked Canada to reduce its diplomatic presence in India and alleged interference in internal affairs.

The ministry of external affairs confirmed that Trudeau when he was in India to attend the G20 summit raised the allegation with PM Modi and PM Modi rejected them. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Canadian government did not provide any details to New Delhi regarding its allegation. Calling Canada a safe haven for terrorist activities, the MEA said it gave a list of 20-25 names of individuals to Canada over the years but no action was ever taken.

