NIA says attack on its team in Bengal an attempt to obstruct agency’s duty

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday “categorically” denied any mala fide in its recent actions in West Bengal’s Bhoopatinagar saying its team came under attack by an unruly mob even as the local police has registered a case against the agency team. NIA said its team came under violent attack by an unruly mob when they had gone to conduct searches in West Bengal’s Naruabila village on Saturday. (Representative Image)

The agency refuted the allegations by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of “unlawful actions levelled against it” and has dismissed the entire controversy as “unfortunate”.

Asserting that its action was “bona fide, lawful and legally mandated”, NIA said the action was part of an ongoing investigation into the heinous crime related to fabrication of crude bombs, leading to an explosion that killed three persons in Naruabila village, Bhoopatinagar, district Purba Medinipur in West Bengal.

“NIA has reiterated that its team had come under violent attack by an unruly mob when they had gone to conduct searches in Naruabila village on Saturday in connection with its probe in the said case. The attack was completely unprovoked and uncalled for, and an attempt to obstruct NIA from carrying out its lawful duties,” said a NIA spokesperson in a statement.

It pointed out that the searches were conducted at five locations with independent witnesses and under the security cover provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), including lady constables. After the searches, two accused persons – Manobrata Jana and Bailicharan Maity – were arrested for their involvement in the crude bomb explosion “following all lawful procedures”, it added.

“An aggressive crowd had assaulted the NIA personnel who were taking arrested accused Manobrata Jana to the local police station for completing legal formalities. One NIA official sustained injuries and an official vehicle of NIA was also damaged in the attack,” the spokesperson said, adding that the agency has already filed a complaint at the area police station seeking legal action against the assailants.

“The duo (Jana and Maity) had failed to appear before the agency despite repeated summons to join the investigation,” NIA said.

It had, accordingly, filed an application before the special NIA court, Kolkata, which, after perusing the case records, had issued an order on April 3 stating that it found the allegations to be of “very serious” nature.

The special court had also observed that the agency was “at liberty to proceed with the investigation as expeditiously as possible, and to take all necessary action with regard to arrest, search and seizure of the houses of the suspects/accused persons, in accordance with the relevant provisions of Criminal Code of Procedure (CrPC), NIA act and UA(P)A (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) so far applicable for a proper and thorough investigation.”

“Following the Special Court’s order, NIA had, on Saturday, conducted the searches, which culminated in the arrest of the two accused, who were found to be involved in the case,” the agency said.