NTA issues JEE Main 2026 advisory on city allotment for Gulf candidates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued an advisory regarding the allotment of examination cities for candidates registered from Kuwait, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 Session 2. The advisory stated that city intimation slips for candidates in Kuwait and Dubai have been released, while arrangements for candidates in Bahrain are still being finalised in coordination with the Embassy of India in Bahrain. NTA issues advisory for Gulf candidates. (Representative photo)

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main), or JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2, will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from April 2 to April 8 at centres across India and a few cities abroad, the agency said in an advisory dated March 26.

“The city intimation slips for candidates in Kuwait and Dubai have now been released,” the NTA said in the advisory, adding that “for the candidates registered from Bahrain, the NTA is in coordination with the Indian Embassy.”

The agency has also opened a window for candidates seeking a change in their allotted examination city. “For any change of examination cities for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2, candidates may contact 011-40759000 or write an email to jeemain@nta.ac.in,” the advisory said.

Candidates have been asked to keep checking official websites for the latest updates.

NTA officials did not respond to HT’s queries.

JEE (Main) serves as the gateway to undergraduate engineering programmes at institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other centrally funded technical institutions.

The NTA conducted JEE Main 2026 Session 1 between January 21 and January 29, with 13.04 lakh candidates appearing out of over 13.5 lakh registered. The results were declared on February 16, 2026.

Based on JEE Main performance in both sessions, the top 2.5 lakh candidates qualify to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced), which is scheduled to be held on May 17, 2026, and will be conducted by IIT Roorkee.