Odisha MLA arrested in job scam gets bail, but will remain in jail
- Despite the bail, Pradeep Panigrahy will not be released from prison as three other cases of fraud have been filed by the people of Ganjam district.
The Orissa High Court on Wednesday granted conditional bail to former BJD leader and Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy who has been in jail since December last year on charges of defrauding youths of Ganjam district by promising them jobs in Tata Motors.
Panigrahi was granted bail with the condition of furnishing bail bonds of ₹5 lakh each with two sureties and ₹24 lakh cash security.
Panigrahy has been in jail since December 3 after the Odisha CID arrested him on in connection with a case registered with the Cyber police station under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 469, 471, 120-B of the IPC and Section 66C, 66D of IT Act. The CID alleged that Panigrahy had collected money from people on behalf of Akash Pathak, son of suspended IFS officer Abhay Pathak, with the false promise of providing jobs in Tata Motors.
However, the legislator will not be released from prison as three cases of fraud have been filed by people of Ganjam district at Golanthara police station.
In December, the ruling BJD had sacked the 56-year-old Panigrahi from the party on charges of anti-people activities.
Earlier this month, the Orissa High Court had quashed an order of the Lokayukta for a probe by the state vigilance department against Panigrahy noting that the complainant and investigating agency in a quasi-judicial process cannot be the same.
Last December, the Lokayukta had issued the order on a complaint filed by Vigilance department on how Panigrahy amassed assets disproportionate to his known source of income.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’ Anantnag
- The police said they were ascertaining the identities and affiliation of the two terrorists.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lives lost to wildlife-human conflict inadequately compensated in India: Study
- The research says the average compensation paid for human death in the country is ₹1,91,437, and the average compensation paid for injury is ₹6,185.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Railways ministry clarifies fare hike and all latest news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India rejects Pakistan's criticism of human rights situation in Kashmir at UNHRC
- India’s “right of reply” to the Pakistani minister’s speech was delivered by Seema Pujani, second secretary in the permanent mission to the UN.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha MLA arrested in job scam gets bail, but will remain in jail
- Despite the bail, Pradeep Panigrahy will not be released from prison as three other cases of fraud have been filed by the people of Ganjam district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's foodgrain output to rise 2% in 2020-21: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Govt has no business to be in business': PM Modi bats for privatisation
- Reiterating his government’s stance on privatisation, the Prime Minister said, “We have made it clear in the new public sector enterprise policy that government will have limited role in only four strategic sectors and all other public sector units can be privatised.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cyberabad cops bust racket in Telangana after fraudulent issue of 72 passports
- Cyberabad police have arrested eight people in the passport scam, including two policemen who were responsible for verifying applications.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu IPS officer accuses colleague of sexual harassment, inquiry ordered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'TDP-sponsored': BJP on hurling of footwear at party leader during TV debate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After court rap over Disha's arrest, Delhi Police chief explains intent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways ministry clarifies on fare hike: 'Aim to prevent crowding during Covid'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand becomes fourth state with women’s police commando unit
- The 22 women commandos have been trained in rock climbing, counter-terrorism, bomb disposal, unarmed combat and others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘De-escalation in Ladakh still a long way off’: General Naravane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam Congress collects over 1 lakh ‘gamosas’ with anti-CAA message
- The Congress has declared that it won’t allow imposition of the legislation, which eases rules of citizenship for religious minorities from Muslim-majority nations Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, in the state if it comes to power.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox