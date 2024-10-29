Bhubaneswar, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said the state government has decided to construct 500 more multi-purpose buildings to accommodate people during natural calamities in coastal districts. Odisha to construct 500 more multi-purpose buildings as disaster preparedness

Addressing the state-level function marking Disaster Preparedness Day and National Day for Disaster Reduction, he said Odisha and its people have now learnt how to tackle the situation arising out of cyclones even though the 1999 super cyclone and subsequent violent tropical storms in the last 25 years have left painful memories.

The day is observed in view of the destruction by the super cyclone on October 29, 1999. At least 10,000 people were killed on this day.

“The state had only 21 cyclone shelters when the super cyclone struck Odisha coast in 1999. Now, the state has 844 cyclone shelters and the government has decided to construct another 500 buildings to accommodate people during natural calamities,” Majhi said.

He said human lives are saved due to the timely evacuation of the people from the disaster zones.

“The government will construct new buildings which could be used for multiple purposes like schools, halls and shelters during disaster,” he said.

In another decision, Majhi said that his government has decided to raise 10 more teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force), which has been very effective in rescuing people during the calamities.

The state presently has 20 such units where personnel are trained to rescue people during the difficult time.

The mangrove forest in the Bhitarkanika National Park could effectively counter and reduce the wind speed during the recent severe cyclone Dana that hit the Odisha coast on October 25 night, Majhi said.

The chief minister said his government has decided to grow more such mangrove forests along the state’s coast.

The chief minister also announced that the state government would soon set up a natural disaster management centre in Bhubaneswar to deal with the incidents of cyclones and floods.

As part of Odisha’s preparedness to deal with natural disasters, Majhi said the state presently has "only 26 tsunami-ready villages on the coast".

These villages are considered to deal with the adverse impact of tsunamis, an official said.

“We have decided to prepare at least 381 tsunami-ready villages located on the coastline,” he said.

The function was also addressed by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, IMD DG Mrtutunjay Mohapatra and other senior officers.

