On fugitive Amritpal Singh's arrival in Amritsar, top Punjab cop said...

BySnehashish Roy
Apr 14, 2023 01:03 PM IST

There were reports that Amritpal may visit Amritsar or Talwandi Sabo which forced Punjab Police stepped up its vigil in the city.

Punjab Police on Friday said they don't have exact information of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh's arrival in Amritsar at a time when Punjab marks the beginning of the harvesting season today. Commissioner of police, Amritsar, Naunihal Singh, directed anyone who is associated with the fugitive and has been declared 'wanted' in the case to surrender immediately.

'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh's poster put up by Punjab Police at the Amritsar Railway Station, stating that a suitable reward would be given to anyone who tells about his whereabouts and his name would be kept confidential, in Amritsar on Thursday. (ANI)
'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh's poster put up by Punjab Police at the Amritsar Railway Station, stating that a suitable reward would be given to anyone who tells about his whereabouts and his name would be kept confidential, in Amritsar on Thursday. (ANI)

“There is no exact information about Amritpal Singh's arrival here. We would like to reiterate that any person who wants to surrender should do it immediately and actions will only be taken against him as per law,” Singh told reporters, adding that proper security arrangements have been made for pilgrims to visit the city during Baisakhi.

Also read: Separatist Amritpal Singh, still at large, likely hiding in Rajasthan: Report

There were reports that Amritpal may visit Amritsar or Talwandi Sabo due to which Punjab Police stepped up its vigil in the city. Police officials along with paramilitary forces were positioned at various naka points in Amritsar on Thursday.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) had also put up ‘wanted’ posters of the fugitive at railway station in the city. The poster had Amritpal's picture which reads that the radical preacher is wanted by the police in various case.

GRP's top official at Amritsar station said such posters have also be put up at 22 police posts that fall under its jurisdiction.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

Topics
amritsar baisakhi law punjab police amritpal singh + 3 more
amritsar baisakhi law punjab police amritpal singh + 2 more
