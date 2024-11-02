Menu Explore
One person dies of burns suffered in Kerala temple fire accident

PTI |
Nov 02, 2024 09:20 PM IST

Kasaragod , One of the persons injured in the fire accident at a temple near Neeleswaram in Kasaragod district on October 28, died on Saturday due to burns.

According to the Kasaragod district administration, 154 people were injured in the accident.

The death of Sandeep, who had suffered 40 per cent burns and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in the neighbouring Kannur district, was confirmed in the evening, the Kasaragod district administration said in a statement.

He was on ventilator support, the statement said.

The Kasaragod district administration also said that of the 154 injured, 100 were admitted in various hospitals. Of these, 68 were in wards and 32, including the deceased, were in the ICU, it said.

Five persons, injured in the fire accident, are still on ventilators in different hospitals, it added.

The incident occurred late night on October 28 at Anjoottanbalam Veererkavu temple near Neeleswaram when firecrackers stored in the vicinity exploded, according to the police.

Three persons including two temple committee officials were arrested in connection with the incident on Tuesday after a case was registered under the Explosive Substance Act and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita .

A Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe into the fire accident.

Besides that, the additional divisional magistrate has been directed to carry out an inquiry separately into the incident and submit a report.

The firecrackers were being burst and stored inside the temple premises without permission, and the accident took place due to its careless handling and negligence of the accused, police had said.

The incident occurred as hundreds of people, including women and children, had gathered to get a glimpse of the Theyyam performance at the shrine.

Theyyam is a centuries-old ritualistic performance held at temples and 'kavus' in the Malabar region of Kerala.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
