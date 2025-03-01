Only 80 temples destroyed during Muslim rule, claims Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday claimed American historian Richard M Eaton had written in his book that only 80 temples were destroyed during the "Muslim rule" in India. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi receives a warm welcome by party supporters during the 67th Youm-e-Tasees (Foundation Day).(ANI)

"They say everywhere in the media that temples were demolished 400 years ago. Richard M Eaton (American historian) writes in his book 'Temple Desecration and the Muslim States in Medieval India' that 80 temples were destroyed from the 11th century until 1600 - during Muslim rule," Owaisi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He claimed Pushyamitra Shunga, who was the founder of the Shunga empire, demolished thousands of places of worship that belonged to Buddhists.

"Pushyamitra Shunga demolished thousands of Buddhist places of worship. Will you make a movie on that? Pallava emperor Narasimhavarman I stole a Ganesh idol in 1640 AD in Chalukya, the capital of Vatapi. Hiuen Tsang wrote that Shashanka cut down a Bodhi tree," the AIMIM chief said.

Owaisi said that the Mughals only used religion to expand their rule.

Also read: Historian gets threat as film reignites age-old conflict

"In the 10th century, King Indra demolished Kalapriya temple. They ask me to speak up. What do I have to do with the Mughals? They were emperors. Emperors have no religion. They use religion to expand their rule," he remarked.

He attacked the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying they should announce a Maratha reservation if they had an affinity to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

"If Narendra Modi and BJP have so much affinity for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, then provide reservation for Marathas. Why do you not do that?" he remarked.

Also read: Asaduddin Owaisi takes ‘intellectual capacity’ dig at Yogi Adityanath over Urdu remark; BJP reacts

Owaisi takes jibe at Yogi Adityanath

He also took a sharp jibe at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over his recent remark on the Urdu language.

"It is clear that UP CM doesn't know Urdu. But only he can answer why he did not become a scientist...The ideology that the UP CM comes from, nobody from the ideology participated in the freedom struggle of this country. He comes from Gorakhpur. Raghupati Sahay 'Firaq' also comes from the same Gorakhpur. He was a renowned Urdu poet, but he was not a Muslim...This (remark) is their intellectual capacity," he told ANI.