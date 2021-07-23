Only 'symbolic snan' in Haridwar on Guru Purnima, devotees need negative Covid-19 report

Guru Purnima celebrations in Uttarakhand's Haridwar this year will be limited to only a symbolic snan on Sunday in the wake of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and warnings of a likely third wave, reported news agency ANI citing officials. Only devotees with a negative RT-PCR report carried out in the last 72 hours will be allowed to participate, officials said.

"In view of the Covid-19 pandemic and a possible third wave, only a symbolic 'snan' will be held in Haridwar on July 24 on the occasion of Guru Purnima. Only 'Shri Ganga Sabha' and 'Teerth Purohit' to participate in the snan," the Haridwar district administration said on Saturday, according to ANI.

"Devotees will be allowed in Haridwar if they produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours, but they won't be allowed in the snan," it added.

More details awaited.

