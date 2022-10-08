Home / India News / OPEC+ move will impact global prices, says India

Published on Oct 08, 2022 04:09 AM IST

Speaking to reporters in Washington DC, Union minister of petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri expressed confidence that India will be able to navigate the situation.

Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (ANI)
ByPrashant Jha, Washington

While acknowledging that the decision of Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)+ countries, that includes Russia, to cut production by two million barrels a day, is a matter of sovereign right, India has indicated that the decision has caught many by surprise and it will have an impact on global prices, inflationary cycle and recessionary climate building up in other parts of the world.

Speaking to reporters in Washington DC, Union minister of petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri expressed confidence that India will be able to navigate the situation. “At the end of the day, the amount of energy that is released by producers and suppliers matches the demand that there is in the market and there is an equilibrium, you will have market forces playing out. How much energy you release will have an impact on price levels.”

On Friday, Puri also participated in the second US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership ministerial, with his counterpart, US Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm. The two sides discussed deepening their ties across five pillars — responsible oil and gas, power and energy efficiency, renewable energy, sustainable growth and emerging fuel and technologies. Puri also proposed the creation of an India-US green corridor to create an institutional mechanism, to which the US side responded positively.

On OPEC+’s decision, which has shaken global energy markets, Puri said it had been widely commented upon, and how much of the proposed cuts absorbs lesser production from earlier and will involve fresh cuts “will be carefully studied”. “On India’s part, we are very confident of being able to navigate through the situation...”

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is the Washington DC-based US correspondent of Hindustan Times. He is also the editor of HT Premium. Jha has earlier served as editor-views and national political editor/bureau chief of the paper. He is the author of How the BJP Wins: Inside India's Greatest Election Machine and Battles of the New Republic: A Contemporary History of Nepal.

hardeep singh puri
