Owaisi's Delhi home attacked by miscreants, AIMIM chief says 4th time since 2014

Unidentified miscreants pelted stones at the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's residence in the national capital, damaging windows on Sunday evening, the police said. The incident occurred at Owaisi's residence at Ashoka Road area in New Delhi at around 5.30pm. The Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad said it was the fourth such incident since 2014.

Owaisi said he was informed about the attack by his domestic help following his return from Jaipur.

"I reached my residence at 11:30 pm. Upon returning I found the glass of the windows broken and stones/rocks lying around. My domestic help informed that a group of miscreants threw stones at around at the residence around 5:30 pm," Owaisi, in his complaint to Parliament Street Police Station, alleged.

"This is the fourth time such an attack has taken place. The area surrounding my house has enough CCTV cameras, and the same may be accessed, and the culprits should be apprehended immediately. It is conceived that such acts of vandalism are happening in such a high-security zone," the letter further stated.

"Immediate action must be taken, and the culprits should be arrested at the earliest," he added.

Owaisi also posted a video clip on social media showing the broken windows.

“It’s concerning that this has happened in a so-called “high security” zone. I’ve submitted a complaint to the cops & they’ve reached my residence,” the AIMIM chief said in a tweet.

Owaisi was on a two-day visit to Rajasthan where he kicked off the party's campaign for the assembly elections due later this year. He also met the families of Junaid (35) and Nasir (25) whose charred bodies were found in a car in Haryana after the two men from Bharatpur district of Rajasthan were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes.

