Oxygen production up by nearly 60% since August, Modi told

New Delhi: India has increased its Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) production by nearly 60%, and has increased the share of oxygen allocated for states, according to a government statement that cited a top-level Covid review meeting on Tuesday between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior government officials, and members of three empowered groups

The officials informed the PM that from 5,700 metric tonne a day in August 2020, the domestic production of medical oxygen has been ramped up to 8,922 MT as on April 25, 2021, and is expected to cross 9,250 MT per day by the end of April, the statement said.

Modi instructed the officials to work closely with state governments to start the PSA (pressure swing adsorption) oxygen plants at the earliest. Last year, the government decided to install 162 PSA oxygen plants at various states. The increased share of oxygen to the states were also discussed during the meeting.

The meeting -- in which the was given an overview on the situation related to oxygen availability, medicines and health infrastructure -- was attended by cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, PM’s principal secretary PK Mishra, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla, Niti Ayog member Dr VK Paul, and other top officials.

“PM was briefed about the functioning of the Oxygen Express Railways Service as well as the domestic sorties & international sorties undertaken by IAF to transport oxygen tankers,” a government press release said.

“The Empowered Group working on medical infrastructure and Covid management briefed the PM on efforts being undertaken to ramp up availability of beds and ICUs. They informed the PM on efforts being break the chain of transmission. PM stressed on the need to ensure that specific guidelines and strategies evolved regarding Covid management needs to be properly implemented by the relevant agencies in the States,” the release added.

The Empowered Group working on communication, headed by information and broadcasting secretary Amit Khare, spoke about on the efforts being undertaken to improve awareness among people on Covid-related behaviour, the release said.