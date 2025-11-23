PM Modi proposes G20 initiative to combat the drug-terror nexus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday proposed a dedicated G20 initiative to combat the drug-terror nexus, emphasising that it has become a serious challenge for public health, global security and a major of financing terrorism. Under PM Modi, the Centre is working to make India drug free by 2047. In recent years, agencies have been actively coordinating not just with agencies within India but also with anti-drug agencies abroad such as Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to crack down on global drugs trafficking. (@narendramodi X)

PM Modi proposed this initiative at the 20th G20 Summit at Johannesburg in South Africa on Saturday.

“Another major issue is drug trafficking. Highly lethal drugs like fentanyl are spreading rapidly. They have become a serious challenge for public health, social stability, and global security. It is also a major source of financing terrorism. To effectively confront this global threat, India proposes the G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug–Terror Nexus . Under this initiative, we can bring together different instruments related to finance, governance, and security. Only then can the drug–terror economy be weakened,” he said at the first session of the summit.

Under PM Modi, the Centre is working to make India drug free by 2047. In recent years, agencies have been actively coordinating not just with agencies within India but also with anti-drug agencies abroad such as Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to crack down on global drugs trafficking.

In July this year, India’s NCB in coordination with foreign anti-drug agencies based in US and Australia busted a global drugs network by jointly nabbing a money launderer in US, illegal drug factories in Australia and call centres in India. The global cartel was trafficking drugs across US and Europe.