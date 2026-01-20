PM Modi says illegal immigrants and ‘urban Naxals’ threat to national security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday warned about “ghuspaithiyas”, or illegal immigrants, and ‘urban Naxals’, saying the central government will act against groups that “pose a threat to the country’s security”, and political parties that “offer them security” should be exposed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with newly elected BJP national president Nitin Nabin (left) and outgoing party president JP Nadda at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

“Today, the country faces a very significant challenge from infiltrators. Even powerful countries in the world are acting against infiltrators in their own nations and expelling them,” the prime minister said while addressing party workers after Nitin Nabin was elected as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) new national president.

In an indication of the government’s tough stance against the aforementioned set of people, the PM said no nation accepts infiltrators. “India too cannot allow infiltrators to rob its poor and youth of their rights. Infiltrators pose a very serious threat to the country’s security; identifying them and sending them back to their countries is extremely necessary,” he said.

The BJP and its ideological mentor — the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) — have for long pushed for a policy identity and deport illegal immigrants, and have pushed for stricter border controls. In states such as West Bengal, where elections are scheduled to take place this year, the issue of illegal immigration is part of the election narrative as the BJP has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of allowing porous borders and giving shelter to infiltrators.

Urging people to unmask the support to these groups, the PM said those political parties that are protecting infiltrators for the sake of vote-bank politics must be fully exposed before the public “with all our might”.

Referring to ‘urban Naxals’, a term used by the BJP for ‘political activists’, the PM said such groups also pose a “major challenge” for the country.

“The scope of urban Naxalism is becoming international. If they tweet something positive about Modi even once or twice a year, or say something positive on TV, or write something positive in a newspaper, some journalists humiliate them so much that they are hounded and made untouchable. They are silenced so that they can never speak again”.

The PM said this is how the BJP was isolated by the ‘urban Naxals’ for years. “The BJP was treated like untouchables throughout the country. Now the country is understanding the actions of these ‘urban Naxals’, who are continuously working to harm India,” he said.

Praising the resilience of the ordinary BJP workers, the PM said the party focuses on their growth as much as it does on the organisation’s expansion.