PM Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission on Monday at 11 am and address people via video conferencing on the occasion, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Sunday.

“Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will create a seamless online platform through the provision of a wide-range of data, information and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems while ensuring the security, confidentiality and privacy of health-related personal information. The Mission will enable access and exchange of longitudinal health records of citizens with their consent,” the statement read.

The key components of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission include a health identity card for every citizen that will also work as their health account, to which personal health records can be linked with the help of a mobile; a Healthcare Professionals Registry and Healthcare Facilities Registries, that will act as a repository of all healthcare providers across both modern and traditional systems of medicine. “This Mission aims to create interoperability within the digital health ecosystem,” said the statement.

According to the statement, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Sandbox or testing environment will act as a framework for technology and product testing that will help organisations, including private players, intending to be a part of the National Digital Health Ecosystem become a Health Information Provider or user or efficiently link with building blocks of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

“This Mission will create interoperability within the digital health ecosystem, similar to the role played by the Unified Payments Interface in revolutionising payments. Citizens will only be a click-away from accessing healthcare facilities,” it said.

The pilot project of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission was announced by the Prime Minister on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day last year. Currently, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is being implemented in the pilot phase in six Union Territories.

The nation-wide rollout of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission coincides with National Health Authority (NHA) celebrating the third anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). Union health minister Mansukh L. Mandaviya will also be present on the occasion.