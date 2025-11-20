PM Modi to visit South Africa for G20 meet from November 21-23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Johannesburg from November 21-23 to attend the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit being hosted by South Africa at a time when President Donald Trump has announced that the US will boycott the summit, accusing the host country of discriminating against its white minority. The ministry of external affairs said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will put forth India’s perspectives on the G20 agenda, and is expected to speak in all the three sessions of the summit, Africa’s first. (DPR PMO)

Announcing the PM’s visit on Wednesday, the ministry of external affairs said the PM will put forth India’s perspectives on the G20 agenda, and is expected to speak in all the three sessions of the summit, Africa’s first.

The sessions include Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Growth Leaving No One Behind: Building our economies; The role of trade; financing for development and the debt burden; A Resilient World –– the G20’s Contribution: Disaster Risk Reduction; Climate Change; Just Energy Transitions; Food Systems; and A Fair and A Just Future for All: Critical Minerals; Decent Work; Artificial Intelligence.

“On the margins of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, the Prime Minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg. The Prime Minister will also be participating in the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Leaders’ Meeting being hosted by South Africa,” the MEA said in a statement.

The theme for South Africa’s G20 Presidency is Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.

The G20 Summit comes weeks after Modi skipped the Asean-India Summit in Kuala Lumpur due to scheduling and other issues, and external affairs minister S Jaishankar represented the country at several key meetings. To be sure, the PM joined the summit virtually.

An Indian government readout then gave no reasons for the PM’s decision to skip the Asean Summit, but people familiar with the matter said the then upcoming Bihar assembly election and lack of any immediate outcomes in trade talks with the US were key factors that influenced the move.

Discussions on the trade deal resumed after US assistant trade representative Brendan Lynch held talks with Indian officials in New Delhi in September. The trade discussions also figured in recent visits to the US by Jaishankar and commerce minister Piyush Goyal.

Last week, Trump indicated that his administration could soon reduce the overall 50% tariff rate facing Indian exports, citing substantial reductions in India’s purchases of Russian oil that has been an irritant for Washington.

South Africa assumed the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2024 through to November 2025. President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier said the US boycott was “their loss”.

The main element of the logo for South Africa’s G20 Presidency represents the King Protea, which holds a special place in the hearts of South Africans as the national flower of the country. It embodies resilience, cultural pride, hope and natural splendour.