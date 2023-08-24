News / India News / PM Modi, Xi Jinping engage in brief interaction at BRICS Summit. Watch

PM Modi, Xi Jinping engage in brief interaction at BRICS Summit. Watch

ByHT News Desk
Aug 24, 2023 02:23 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping engaged in a brief conversation at the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping engaged in a brief conversation at the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit. (X/ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit. (X/ANI)

In a video shared by news agency ANI, PM Modi was seen talking to the Chinese president as they headed for the briefing of BRICS leaders.

On Wednesday, the prime minister and Jinping had attended the plenary session but stood apart during the photograph session.

Last November, PM Modi had shook hands with the Chinese president and interacted briefly at a formal dinner for G20 leaders in Bali, which was their first face-to-face meeting in public since the onset of military standoff in Ladakh in 2020.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out