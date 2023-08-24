PM Modi, Xi Jinping engage in brief interaction at BRICS Summit. Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping engaged in a brief conversation at the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit. (X/ANI)

In a video shared by news agency ANI, PM Modi was seen talking to the Chinese president as they headed for the briefing of BRICS leaders.

On Wednesday, the prime minister and Jinping had attended the plenary session but stood apart during the photograph session.



Last November, PM Modi had shook hands with the Chinese president and interacted briefly at a formal dinner for G20 leaders in Bali, which was their first face-to-face meeting in public since the onset of military standoff in Ladakh in 2020.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

