PM Modi, Xi Jinping to meet on August 31 on sidelines of SCO Summit in China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on August 31 in China on the sidelines of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet on the sidelines of SCO summit.(REUTERS/File)

It has been almost one year since the two leaders met, the last meeting being in October last year, after which India and China had announced a breakthrough in negotiations to resolve their military standoff along the Line of Actual Control.

It was earlier reported that PM Modi will hold talks with Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and several Central Asian leaders while in China for the SCO summit.

Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Xi Jinping in China, in his first visit to the country since ties between the two nations nosedived in 2020.

Back then, Jaishankar had said that he communicated greetings by greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi to Jinping.

“Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties. Value the guidance of our leaders in that regard,” a part of Jaishankar's tweet had said.

Strained for years since 2020, the relationship between India and China has recently started normalising.

Several key initiatives, including resumption of direct flights, were finalised after Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi’s talks with National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval recently. Besides, both sides also agreed to facilitate visas for tourists, businesses, media and other visitors.