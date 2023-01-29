Home / India News / Focus on E-Waste recycling, says PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat | Highlights

Focus on E-Waste recycling, says PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat | Highlights

Updated on Jan 29, 2023 12:52 PM IST

PM Modi Mann Ki Baat: This is the 97th edition of Mann Ki Baat and also the first episode of 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI/PIB)
ByHT News Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 97th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', his monthly radio programme. The first episode of 2023 will air at 11 am.

In the previous episode of 'Mann Ki Baat,' which aired on December 25, PM Modi discussed how India is on track to become the world's fifth largest economy by 2022, having produced 220 crore vaccines and crossing the USD 400 billion mark in exports. He praised the government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and spoke about 'Amrit Kaal' as India celebrated its 75th anniversary of independence.

"I am glad that in the era of evidence-based medicine, Yoga and Ayurveda are now standing up to the tests and tests of the modern age," Modi said of how Ayurveda should be incorporated into our lives. He cited Tata Memorial Centre research, which found that regular Yoga practise reduced disease recurrence by 15% in patients. In his speech, he also emphasised the country's responsibility for hosting the G20 summit this year. Using the theme 'One Earth, One Family, One Future,' Prime Minister Modi stated that India's G20 presidency will work to promote this universal sense of oneness.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 29, 2023 11:49 AM IST

    ‘Kashmir youth with make India proud in coming times’: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Modi stated that Kashmiri youth are enthusiastic about sports and that they will win medals for the country and hoist the tricolour flag.

  • Jan 29, 2023 11:38 AM IST

    Modi appreciates people living around Ramsar sites

    “Expansion of Wetlands in India is possible because of the people who live around Ramsar Sites. I appreciate all such people very much, on behalf of the listeners of 'Mann Ki Baat', I wish them all the best," says Modi in Mann Ki Baat.

  • Jan 29, 2023 11:28 AM IST

    PM Modi says, ‘India should become Global Recycling Hub for E-waste!’

    PM Modi says,"Today's latest devices are also the E-Waste of the future. Whenever someone buys a new device or replaces his old device, it becomes necessary to keep in mind whether it is discarded properly or not."

    “It was told in a United Nations report that 50 million tonnes of E-Waste is being thrown every year,” Modi says further.

  • Jan 29, 2023 11:26 AM IST

    Modi says, ‘Domestic Patent Filing is more than Foreign Filing’

    “For the first time in the last 11 years in India, the number of Domestic Patent Filing has been seen more than Foreign Filing. This also shows the growing scientific potential of India,” said PM Modi.

  • Jan 29, 2023 11:21 AM IST

    'India's Global Innovation Index improved': PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India has improved to 40th rank in Global Innovation Index 2022 which was at the 81st spot in 2015.

  • Jan 29, 2023 11:20 AM IST

    PM Modi speaks about Goa's ‘Purple Fest’

    “Goa's ‘Purple Fest’ organised from January 6 to 8 was a unique effort in itself for the welfare of the divyangs,” says PM Modi. Over 50,000 people took part in it. Modi goes on to say that people were overjoyed that they could finally enjoy the 'Miramar Beach' to the fullest.

  • Jan 29, 2023 11:13 AM IST

    Prime Minister speaks on importance of ‘Millets’ 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi discusses the importance of 'Millets,' declaring 2023 to be the International Year of Millets. Modi names people from various states who have dedicated their professional lives to promoting 'millet-made' food. Modi also gives a special mention of Odisha's Millet Mission, speaking about "Milletpreneurs," a women's self-help group.

  • Jan 29, 2023 11:11 AM IST

    'Democracy is in India's culture': PM Modi

    “Democracy is in our veins, in our culture - it has also been an integral part of our functioning for centuries. By nature, we are a Democratic Society,” said PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat.

  • Jan 29, 2023 11:08 AM IST

    Modi says 2023's Padma Awards being heard even in Naxalite affected areas

    “This year the echoes of the Padma Awards are being heard even in those areas which used to be Naxalite affected. Those who show the right path to the misguided youths in the Naxalite affected areas by their efforts have been honored with the Padma Awards,” said PM Modi.

  • Jan 29, 2023 11:05 AM IST

    ‘Month of January is eventful’: PM Modi quoting Republic Day

    "Every year the month of January is quite eventful, " says PM Modi.

  • Jan 29, 2023 11:00 AM IST

    PM Modi addresses 2023' first episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his address on the first episode of this year's 'Mann Ki Baat,' his monthly radio programme.

  • Jan 29, 2023 10:42 AM IST

    'The legacy of cleanliness is now being carried by all Indians together': PM Modi in 96th edition

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' in the 96th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat,' which aired on December 25, last year, saying, "The legacy of cleanliness is now being carried by all Indians together."

  • Jan 29, 2023 10:34 AM IST

    PM Modi to address 97th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ shortly

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly address 2023's first episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat.’

