PM Narendra Modi live updates: PM to visit Jharkhand, Bengal today, inaugurate several projects

PM Narendra Modi live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the states of Jharkhand and West Bengal today. In Jharkhand's Sindri the Prime Minister will be part of a public programme where several developmental projects in the fertiliser, rail, power, and coal sectors will be inaugurated, dedicated to the nation. The Prime Minister is set to inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone for numerous rail projects totalling over ₹17,600 crore in Jharkhand. These projects encompass significant developments such as the expansion of the Sone Nagar-Andal third and fourth lines, the Tori-Shivpur first and second lines, and the Biratoli-Shivpur third line, a part of the Tori-Shivpur Project. Additionally, new rail lines like Mohanpur-Hansdiha and the Dhanbad-Chandrapura line will be initiated. Furthermore, the Prime Minister will flag off three trains during the event: the Deoghar-Dibrugarh service, MEMU Train Service between Tatanagar and Badampahar on a daily basis, and a long-haul freight train departing from Shivpur station....Read More

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will also visit West Bengal. In Arambagh, Hooghly, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple developmental projects related to rail, ports, oil pipeline, LPG supply, and wastewater treatment to the nation.

Among these projects, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Indian Oil's 518-km Haldia-Barauni Crude Oil Pipeline, which has been developed at a cost of approximately ₹2,790 crore.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects aimed at enhancing the infrastructure at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata, with an investment of approximately ₹1000 crore.

Moreover, at Krishnanagar, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, and lay the foundation stone for several development projects spanning the power, rail, and road sectors.

In furtherance of bolstering the power sector nationwide, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station Phase II (2x660 MW) situated in Raghunathpur, Purulia district. This coal-based thermal power project, overseen by the Damodar Valley Corporation, will employ highly efficient supercritical technology. The establishment of this new plant marks a significant stride towards fortifying the energy security of the country.