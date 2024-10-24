Menu Explore
President Murmu to begin 2-day Chhattisgarh visit on Friday

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 24, 2024 06:39 PM IST

President Murmu will be the chief guest at convocation ceremonies of four institutions including AAIMS Raipur and IIT Bhillai

RAIPUR: President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh starting Friday that will see her attend convocation ceremonies at four leading educational institutions, people familiar with the matter said.

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the opening ceremony of the 16th Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institution (ASOSAI) Assembly in September (ANI FILE IMAGE)
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the opening ceremony of the 16th Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institution (ASOSAI) Assembly in September (ANI FILE IMAGE)

The people said President Murmu will arrive at Raipur’s Swami Vivekananda Airport on Friday morning. Her first engagement will be at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, where she will be the chief guest at the institute’s second convocation ceremony.

She will later attend the 14th convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur and visit Purkhauti Muktangan in Nava Raipur, an open-air museum that showcases Chhattisgarh’s tribal culture.

On Saturday, President Murmu will begin her day by offering prayers at the Jagannath Temple in Gayatri Nagar, Raipur, before travelling to Bhilai in Durg district where she will be the chief guest at the fourth convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhilai.

She will also be the chief guest at the third convocation of Pt Deendayal Memorial Health Science and Ayush University in Nava Raipur.

