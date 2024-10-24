Menu Explore
Priyanka declares assets worth 12cr

ByVishnu Varma
Oct 24, 2024 05:15 AM IST

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra declared assets worth ₹12 crore for the Wayanad bypoll, including ₹4.24 crore in movable assets and ₹7.74 crore in immovable assets.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra declared assets worth nearly 12 crore in her nomination filed for the upcoming Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll on Wednesday. The nomination also listed her husband, Robert Vadra’s assets at around 65.55 crore.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waves to the crowd during a public meeting in Wayanad on Wednesday. (ANI)
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waves to the crowd during a public meeting in Wayanad on Wednesday. (ANI)

According to her election affidavit, the Congress general secretary, who is fighting her debut election from Wayanad in Kerala, has declared movable assets worth over 4.24 crore. These include savings bank deposits in three banks worth 3.6 lakh, mutual fund investments worth 2.24 crore, PPF deposit worth 17.38 lakh, a Honda CRV car gifted by her husband Robert Vadra worth 8 lakh and jewellery worth 1.44 crore.

She also has immovable assets worth around 7.74 crore including inherited agricultural land in Mehrauli, Delhi, jointly owned with her brother Rahul worth around 2.1 crore and a self-purchased home in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh valued at 5.63 crore.

The Congress leader has declared an income of 46.39 lakh which includes rental income, interest from banks and other investments.

Gandhi Vadra’s husband and businessman Robert Vadra’s assets include movable assets worth 37 crore, that include deposits in several banks, shares in public companies, mutual fund investments, a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV worth 53 lakh, and a Mini Cooper worth 1.5 lakh. He also has immovable assets worth 27 crore including commercial real estate in Gurugram and Noida. Vadra has no agricultural or residential property in his name.

According to the nomination, Gandhi Vadra, who declared that she has not been convicted in any case,faces two FIRs, one each in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and a notice from the forest department of Uttar Pradesh.

She has liabilities of 15.75 lakh and also faces income tax reassessment proceedings dating back to 2012-13. Her educational qualifications include a BA honours in psychology from Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University in 1993 and PG diploma in Buddhist studies through distance learning from University of Sunderland in UK.

The Congress leader is up against Sathyan Mokeri of the CPI and Navya Haridas of the BJP in the Nov 13 bypoll. The votes will be counted on Nov 23.

