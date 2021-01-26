Protesting farmers drive tractors into Delhi, clash with cops: What we know so far

Police used tear gas on groups of protesters when they tried to break barricades and cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk as tens of thousands of farmers began a tractor procession through New Delhi’s outskirts on Tuesday in protest against three agricultural laws passed in September. Here is what we know so far:

• The action came shortly after protesters breached police barricades at farmer protest sites of Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur on Tuesday to force their entry into New Delhi.

• The procession began ahead of the time granted for it.

• Tractors festooned with Indian flags and farm unions from neighbouring states drove into the national capital for the procession coinciding with Republic Day celebrations.

• Men and women danced on beats of dhols as people lined roads and showered petals on the protesters.

• Police tried to convince farmers to stick to the decided plan of holding the tractor parade after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade.

• A large number of farmers also marched on foot holding flags of different farmer unions and raising slogans.

• Some of them were seen riding motorcycles and horses.

• As per an agreement, the farmers were supposed to start their parade at the time specified by police.

• But they forcefully entered Delhi and sat at Mukarba Chowk.

• They were supposed to head towards Bawana side as per the plan, but they are adamant that they want to go towards Outer Ring Road.

• Police were trying to convince the protesters to go towards the designated route at the specified time.

• Hundreds of policemen, including some with assault rifles, tear gas, and a water cannon, stood guard along the procession route as trucks were used to barricade the main route to Singhu.

• Police on Sunday allowed farmers to rally along approved routes on the outskirts of Delhi.