Punjab: BSF recovers 5 drones, suspected heroin, pistol in Amritsar & Tarn Taran

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday recovered five drones, three packets of suspected heroin and a pistol from different locations in the border area of Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts. BSF recovers 5 drones, suspected heroin, pistol in Amritsar & Tarn Taran (Representational image)

The press release from BSF said, "On 30th Oct' 2024 proved to be a remarkably successful day for BSF, as acting on reliable information by BSF intelligence wing, the vigilant BSF troops recovered 05 drones, 01 Pistol and 03 packets of suspected heroin in a single day from different locations in the border area of Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts."

As per the BSF, one Glock Pistol was recovered by vigilant BSF troops at about 10.50 am from the farming field ahead of the border security fence adjacent to village Kakkar in district Amritsar. One steel ring and two illuminating sticks were also attached to the pistol.

In addition to the recovery, four DJI Mavic 3 Classic drones and one DJI AIR 3 drone were recovered by alert BSF troops on duty from different locations in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts.

"1 drone (DJI Mavic 3 Classic) was recovered by alert BSF troops on duty at about 12:02 pm from a farming field ahead of a border security fence adjacent to the village-burj of district Amritsar. 1 drone (DJI Mavic 3 Classic) was recovered by BSF troops at about 12:40 pm from a farming field adjacent to village Mullakot in district Amritsar. 1 drone (DJI Mavic 3 Classic) in partially broken condition was recovered by BSF troops at about 1:00 pm from a farming field adjacent to village Mullakot, district Amritsar," the BSF said in its release.

"1 drone (DJI AIR 3) along with 1 packet of suspected heroin (gross weight: 561 grams) was recovered by BSF troops at about 02:40 pm from a farming field adjacent to village- Wan of district Tarn Taran. The narcotics were wrapped by yellow adhesive tape. 01 copper wire loop and 03 illuminating sticks were also attached to the packet. 1 drone ( DJI Mavic 3 Classic) along with 1 packet of suspected heroin (gross weight: 547 grams) was recovered by BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police at about 04:00 pm after a drone intrusion from across the border, which was technically neutralised by BSF and further recovered from a farming field adjacent to village-wan, Distt-Tarn Taran. The narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape along with a copper wire loop and an illumination device attached," the BSF said.

One packet of suspected heroin with a gross weight of 700 grams was recovered in wet condition by the BSF troops from a farming field adjacent to Daoke village in the Amritsar district. The narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, it added.